Strs Ohio Raises Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

