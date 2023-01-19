Strs Ohio Sells 100,800 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.4 %

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE DBRG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.