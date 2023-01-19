Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

