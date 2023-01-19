Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYF opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

