Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $91.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

