Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

