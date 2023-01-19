TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 94.0% in December

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSPG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TGI Solar Power Group (TSPG)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.