The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

