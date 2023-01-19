The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

