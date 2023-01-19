Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,056,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of TSOI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
