Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 5,729 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,162.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,441,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,010,000 after buying an additional 4,244,758 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

GOOG opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

