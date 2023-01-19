Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 206.8% in December

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 206.8% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
TRYIY stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.
Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.
