Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 7,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Toro Energy
