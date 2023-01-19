Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 7,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

