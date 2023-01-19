Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Toshiba Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.02.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
