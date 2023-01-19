Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

