Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Toto Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Toto has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

About Toto

Toto ( OTCMKTS:TOTDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

