Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,639,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 11,528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4923 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

