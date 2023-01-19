Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $1.4923 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

