Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,389,900 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 2,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 458.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRAUF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Transurban Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transurban Group Stock Down 1.6 %

TRAUF stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

