TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

