Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPRKY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.2 %

TPRKY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.