Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSRYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

