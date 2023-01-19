Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

