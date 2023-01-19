Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.02.
Tremor International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.