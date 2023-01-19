Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

