Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:TREX opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $103.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

