Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TRRSF opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRRSF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

