Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,900 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 1,032,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,845.9 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTBXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

