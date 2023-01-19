Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,517 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

