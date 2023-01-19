Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

