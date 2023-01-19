Truist Financial Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194,138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 680.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.87 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

