Truist Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Amundi acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.
Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:HASI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $51.71.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.
