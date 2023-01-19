Truist Financial Corp Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.