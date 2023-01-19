Truist Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,997. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herc Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Herc stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

