Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,651 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

