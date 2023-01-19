Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,489 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Novanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NOVT opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $162.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $222.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $7,150,713. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

