Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in December

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $52.17.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

