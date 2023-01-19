TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of TSS stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.