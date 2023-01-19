TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TUI Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
About TUI
