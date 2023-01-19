TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 152

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 152 ($1.85) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUI Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

