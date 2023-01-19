Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
