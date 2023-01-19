Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,000. Apple comprises 10.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

