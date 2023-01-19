Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,000. Apple comprises approximately 10.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.34.

Apple stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

