United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

