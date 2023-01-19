US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,716 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.