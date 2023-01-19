US Bancorp DE Acquires 279 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.