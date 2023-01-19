US Bancorp DE Acquires 60 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,791.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 199.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $278.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

