US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 39,405 Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
DRLL opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $31.92.
