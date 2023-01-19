US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $104.48.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.