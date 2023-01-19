US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,835.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,821,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,821,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

