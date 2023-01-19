US Bancorp DE Buys 16,121 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

