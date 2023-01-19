US Bancorp DE Buys 21,302 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 986,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 458,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRE stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

