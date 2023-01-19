US Bancorp DE Buys 224 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,812 shares of company stock worth $1,804,472. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

